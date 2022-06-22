Man arrested on drug charges at Bladen County traffic checking station

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team was conducting a Traffic Checking Station Tuesday on Hwy 41 near the Robeson County Line when a vehicle approached with a marijuana odor.

The vehicle was being driven by 31-year-old Michael Carmona.

Due to the odor, Deputies conducted a search and located marijuana along with over ½ an ounce of cocaine.

Deputies placed Carmona under arrest and charged him with Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Carmona received a 27,000 dollar secured bond.