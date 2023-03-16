Man being released from prison, months after alleged reckless driving led to death of UNCW student

Nicholas Pohlman is being released from prison following a bond hearing (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man charged with involuntary manslaughter following a 2022 alleged reckless driving crash that killed a UNCW student is getting out of jail.

Nicholas Pohlman was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Impaired Driving, and Driving while less than 21 years of age after consuming alcohol.

Pohlman received a bond hearing on Thursday afternoon. This came after the DA office says he violated one of the conditions of his bond — no alcohol.

Judge Lindsey McKee decided to release Pohlman from New Hanover County Jail around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Sophomore Howard Lashon Coleman II was killed in October of last year when a vehicle flipped in a UNCW parking lot.

Police say Coleman was majoring in computer science at the time of the deadly incident.