UNCW sophomore killed after alleged reckless driving leads to vehicle crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW student was killed in an accident early Saturday morning in a campus parking lot.

According to the UNCW Police Department, Howard Lashon Coleman II and Jason Cade Hamblin were passengers in a Jeep Wrangler driven by Nicholas Henry Pohlman. The vehicle was allegedly driving recklessly in the grassy area within the parking lot owned by UNCW at 632 South College Road, UNCW Police say.

Police say Coleman suffered a fatal injury when the vehicle crashed. He was a 20-year-old sophomore at UNCW, originally from Troutman, NC, who was majoring in computer science.

19-year-old Nicholas Pohlman has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Impaired Driving, and Driving while less than 21 years of age after consuming alcohol.

UNCW was assisted by the Wilmington Police Department, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Fire Department, New Hanover Regional EMS, and the District Attorney’s Office in the investigation.

The case is under active investigation.