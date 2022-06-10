Man breaks state, and possibly world record with Pompano Dolphinfish catch in Ocean Isle Beach

The catch is currently pending an IGFA World Record certification.

Charles Noonan with his 11.34 pound record-setting Pompano Dolphinfish. (Photo: Tyler Hailey)

Charles Noonan with his 11.34 pound record-setting Pompano Dolphinfish. (Photo: Tyler Hailey)

Charles Noonan with his 11.34 pound record-setting Pompano Dolphinfish. (Photo: Tyler Hailey)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Charles Noonan, 18, broke a North Carolina Record and possibly a world record with his 11.34 pound Pompano Dolphinfish catch.

Charles chartered a fishing trip with Salt Fever Guide Service aboard the 37 foot Freeman named Glory Daze based out of Ocean Isle Beach.

Once Noonan caught the Dolphinfish, he had it identified by a marine biologist for the state of NC Marine fisheries.

The fish was then weighed in at Intracoastal Angler on their certified state record scale in Wilmington, NC.

The catch is currently pending an IGFA World Record certification.