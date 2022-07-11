Man charged after fleeing from police and jumping into Greenfield Lake

(Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department was dispatched to the 2000 block of Fall Drive around 12:30 Saturday afternoon to serve a warrant.

Police say 27-year-old Daekwon Pearce from Rocky Point ran away from officers, but was located shortly after running into the thick brush close to the bank of Greenfield Lake.

SABLE was dispatched to assist with the search, according to police. Pearce then reappeared and attempted to swim across the lake but was not able to make it.

As officers were preparing to enter the lake, the suspect began to drown and called for help. SABLE was able to hover at a low altitude and deployed a life vest for the suspect. One of the officers jumped in the lake and safely brought him back to the shore.

Pearce was seen by EMS and taken to Novant Health NHRMC. He has been charged with Resist, Delay, and Obstruct. He was also served with a warrant for communicating threats.

Pearce is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center.