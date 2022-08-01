Man charged after allegedly shooting at Columbus County deputies during standoff

Brandon Nobles (Photo: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man faces several charges after a standoff where shots were fired at Columbus County deputies.

On Sunday night, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in the 3500 block of Beaverdam Road. According to a news release, deputies saw two women and two juveniles at the home.

One of the women told deputies that Brandon Delane Nobles, 33, was inside with a gun and would harm himself if anyone approached him.

Deputies told the women to leave the scene for their safety. While deputies were attempting to speak to Nobles, he allegedly began firing shots from inside a camper on the property.

North Carolina Highway Patrol, SWAT, a hostage negotiator and the sheriff arrived to assist the deputies.

The special operations armored vehicle (MRAP) was deployed to house and protect personnel and the negotiator. Deputies say Nobles fired several more shots from the residence.

Deputies heard the rounds striking near their location.

SWAT used the armored vehicle to get closer and then deployed a gas agent into the home, allowing them to get inside. They found Nobles in the bathroom with the firearm.

He was taken into custody and transported by EMS to Columbus Regional for gas agent exposure and an examination.

Vice-Narcotics Investigators were notified of drugs in plain view.

After getting a search warrant, investigators seized methamphetamine, MDMA, and digital scales, along with the 9mm carbine rifle.

Nobles was charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Sch II CS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Public Officer, Discharging a Firearm at Law Enforcement, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. He received a $207,500.00 secured bond.