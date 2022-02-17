Man charged in murder of Paitin Fields appears in Pender County court

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of raping and killing his 5-year-old niece appeared in court on Thursday morning.

David Prevatte made his first appearance before Judge Jeffery Noecker at the Pender County Courthouse, after being extradited from Louisiana on Wednesday night.

Prevatte has been charged with first degree murder, first degree statutory rape, and statutory sex offense with child by adult in the murder of Paitin Fields. The child was sexually assaulted and strangled in November of 2017.

Fields lived with her maternal grandmother and sister in a home on Black Water Drive in Willard. She was found unresponsive in the home and taken to Pender Memorial. She was then transferred to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

Prevatte’s is being held with no bond. His next court date is scheduled for March 16.

