Man charged with DWI following three-car crash in Wilmington

Victor Pacheco-Castro (Photo: NHSO)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been charged with DWI after he caused a crash involving three cars in Wilmington on Thursday, police say.

Police say 24-year-old Victor Pacheco-Castro ran the red light on S. College Road at 17th Street, causing a wreck.

Two victims had minor injuries, and Pacheco-Castro was transported to the hospital due to a minor injury complaint.

He was arrested and is charged three counts of Injury To Personal Property, Driving While Impaired, No Operators License, Fail To Stop Steady Red Light, and Reckless Driving To Endanger.

He received a $10,000 secured bond.