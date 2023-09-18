Man charged with murder following shooting near Burgaw

Dennis Wilkins (Photo: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An argument between two men led to a shooting during a 911 call with Pender County dispatch.

It happened Sunday at 39 River Trail near Burgaw.

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 Center received a call for assistance in reference to a ‘disturbance between Gregory Thomas Whaley and Dennis Wilkins.’

During the 911 call, dispatch could hear a shot fired. The caller then said that Gregory Thomas Whaley had been shot.

Pender County sheriff deputies responded to the scene. Dennis Wilkins was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

The sheriff’s office said this was an isolated incident, and no threat remains to the public.

Wilkins is currently being held under a $250,000 secured bond.