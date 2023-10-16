Man completes bike ride from Sunset Beach, Oregon to Sunset Beach, NC

A man recently completed a trip from Oregon to NC (Photo: Sunset Beach Police Department)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A man recently completed a coast-to-coast bicycle journey.

Norris Baker peddled the last leg of his bike ride this past weekend.

Baker set off several months ago from Sunset Beach, Oregon and finished his cross county ride in Sunset Beach, North Carolina.

It’s a tradition for those who complete such a ride to put their tires in the Pacific at the start and in the Atlantic at the finish.

The Sunset Beach Police Department assisted him on the final portion of his trip.

“It was an honor to help with your journey,” Sunset Beach Police said.