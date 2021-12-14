Man convicted of sex crimes, kidnapping in 1984 being consider for parole

Bernard Massenburg (Photo: NCDPS)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina panel is considering whether to grant parole to a man convicted of sex crimes more than 35 years ago.

Bernard Massenburg, 55, was convicted of first-degree sexual offense and kidnapping in October 1984.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, he has 38 infractions while in prison. Some of the violations include sexual act, weapon possession, and fighting.

The state’s current sentencing law eliminates parole for crimes committed after October 1, 1994, however, Massenburg was sentenced under previous guidelines.