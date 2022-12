Man dies in Whiteville house fire

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville.

The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m.

According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the fire.

Crews from Klondyke-Chadbourn Fire and Rescue and Whiteville Fire Department responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.