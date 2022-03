Man faces charges of sexual exploitation of a minor

Hunter Lindsay faces charges for sexual exploitation of a minor (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Carolina Shores man on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hunter Scott Lindsay, 22, of Carolina Shores has been charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.