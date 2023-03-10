Man found guilty of killing UNCW student in 2020

Raymond Brooks Jr has been found guilty of killing a UNCW student in 2020 (Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County jury has found Raymond Brooks Jr. guilty of killing a UNCW student in 2020.

Brooks has been found guilty of first degree murder on basis of malice, premeditation, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing Christopher Stewart.

Stewart was found dead in Rocky Point on March 27, 2020 at Miller Pond in Rocky Point.

Stewart was obtaining a degree in criminal justice and forensics psychology at the time of his death.

The court recently heard the audio from the police interrogation, where Myasia Moragne, the suspect’s sister, who is also charged with Stewart’s murder, described what happened the night of the murder and how he was lured to the park and beaten to death with a pole.

