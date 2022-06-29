Man gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park, second visitor attacked in a month

(Photo: Jacob W. Frank / NPS / MGN)

(CBS) — A man from Colorado was injured after being gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park, park officials said Tuesday, marking the second such incident at the park in a month.

The 34-year-old man was walking Monday with his family on a boardwalk near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on Monday when “a bull bison charged the group,” the park said.

The family did not leave the area, and the bison continued to charge and gored the man.

The man, who is from Colorado Springs, was transported by ambulance to a hospital and treated for an arm injury. Officials did not release information about his condition.

The incident comes about a month after a bison gored a 25-year-old Ohio woman at the park.

That bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached , the park said. She got within 10 feet before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet in the air.

The woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.

The park says that bison are “unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”

Park regulations require visitors to remain more than 25 yards away from bison.

Portions of Yellowstone National Park reopened earlier this month beginning next week, after historic flooding destroyed houses, water systems and roads in the area and forced the park to close.