Man grazed by bullet at Ogden Park this weeked

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A bullet grazed a man after someone fired shots in Ogden Park this weekend.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Saturday night just before 8 o’clock.

The man who was grazed by a bullet was not seriously hurt. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened during a birthday party. No one has been arrested at this time.