Man held on $2.5 million bond for allegedly sexually assaulting minors

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a convicted sex offender for allegedly sexually assaulting two minors on six separate occasions.

The Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old James Branch, a registered sex offender, was arrested Monday. He’s being held on a $2.5 million bond in New Hanover County’s jail.

According to Sheriff Ed McMahon, the victims are just now coming forward after the allegedly assaults happened a few years ago. McMahon says there’s no statute of limitations on assault, and the investigation is still underway.

Branch is charged with six felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor and 1st degree sexual offense of a child from two victims

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone else who might’ve been victimized by Branch to come forward and seek help.