Man hospitalized with apparent life threating injuries after Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Wilmington on Thursday night.

Wilmington Police arrived at the 200 block of North 31st Street to find a male victim who had been shot. He was transported to NHRMC by EMS with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.
