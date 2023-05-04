Man in wheelchair with dog hit and killed in North Topsail Beach

Police say Joshua Resseguie, 39, of Rose Hill, was with his dog when he was hit, but the dog survived.

Joshua Resseguie and his dog in March 2021 (Photo: WCTI)

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A driver is facing charges after a deadly accident in North Topsail Beach on Monday that killed a man in a wheelchair.

Captain Page with the North Topsail Beach Police Department said it happened Monday at 12:45 p.m. on Highway 210 near the intersection of Wicker Street. Captain Page said a vehicle left the lane it was traveling in and hit a man in a wheelchair who was on the side of the road.

Page said Joshua Resseguie, 39, of Rose Hill, was killed in the accident. Page said there was a dog with Resseguie. Page said the dog survived.

According to our affiliate WCTI, in 2021, Resseguie credited his dog Beau with saving him from a house fire. Resseguie, who is quadriplegic, told WCTI he was in the bedroom with the door closed when he said his dog, Beau, busted through the door to alerted him of an emergency.

Captain Page said the driver, Samuel Reyes, 35, of Jacksonville, is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and careless and reckless operation.