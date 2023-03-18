Man allegedly leads New Hanover County deputies on car chase

Christopher Taylor Craft is arrested for allegedly leading deputies on car chase. (Photo: New Hanover Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is facing several charges after leading deputies on a car chase, ending on Murrayville Rd.

For St. Patrick’s Day, Wilmington Police Department had increased patrols and checkpoint stations in anticipation for the holiday, and to prevent impaired driving as a part of their “Booze it & Lose It” program. On Friday, The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was assisting WPD with a North Carolina Governors Highway Safety Program DWI checkpoint at the intersection of MLK Parkway and Kornegay Ave.

One of the roles at these check points is to observe and identify anyone trying to avoid checkpoints.

Deputies noticed a car coming to the checkpoint, and then pull off, allegedly trying to avoid it. Deputies say the car then turned down the embankment and traveled the wrong way down the off-ramp after Deputies attempted to stop it. The scene turned into a chase through several streets until eventually ending on Murrayville Rd with New Hanover Sheriff’s Department deputies performing a PIT maneuver.

A PIT maneuver is a tactic in which deputies hit a rear tire of the fleeing car, forcing the car sideways and stopping it.

The driver of the car was identified as Christopher Taylor Craft, 40, and was arrested on 18 felony/misdemeanor charges including speeding to elude arrest, possession of methamphetamine and 4 outstanding warrants for arrest.

Craft is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $550,000 secure bond.