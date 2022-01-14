Man pleads guilty to charges after breaking into Carolina Beach officer’s home

(Wilmington StarNews) – A man pleaded guilty to burglary and two firearm possession charges Thursday in New Hanover County Superior Court after breaking into an officer’s home in Carolina Beach.

According to a news release from District Attorney Ben David’s office, Gregory Chakmakis, 42, was sentenced to between eight and 11 years in the Department of Adult Corrections.

Chakmakis was arrested in July 2021 after a law enforcement officer arrived at his Carolina Beach home and saw a white male flee the home on foot. The homeowner confronted the man and called for backup.

