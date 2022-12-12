Man pleads guilty to murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods

Earl Kimrey makes his first court appearance on charges related to the disappearance and death of Mariah Woods on Dec. 4

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More than 5 years after the body of Mariah Kay Woods, 3, was found in Pender County, her mother’s boyfriend has pleaded guilty to the Onslow County girl’s murder.

According to WCTI, Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, reached a plea deal Monday. Kimrey avoids the death sentence but will spend the rest of his life in prison after agreeing on a deal with prosecutors.

In 2017, Kimrey called 911 just after 6 a.m. on November 27, saying Mariah Woods was last seen in her bed the night before.

At the time, Kimrey lived in the home with the little girl and her mother.

Leads developed during the investigation led detectives to the Holly Shelter Creek bridge in Pender County where a dive team recovered Mariah’s body on December 2, 2018.