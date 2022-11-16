Man pleads guilty to raping and sexually abusing child in 2014

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend at least 27 years in prison for raping a child.

According to a news release from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office, Charles Edward Quick, Jr., pleaded guilty to first degree rape, statutory sex offense, and two counts of

taking indecent liberties with children in New Hanover County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Quick, 44, sexually abused a child on multiple occasions while living in New Hanover County in 2014.

Judge Phyllis Gorham sentenced Quick to between 27 and 37 years in prison. When he is released, he will have to register as a sex offender for life.