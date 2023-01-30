Man pleads guilty to second degree murder in death of Carly Rae Baron

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of shooting and killing a woman during a road rage accident in 2020 reached a plea agreement in New Hanover County court.

The trial for Jaquan Cortez Jackson was scheduled to begin on Monday, but instead he pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Carly Rae Baron, 23.

Baron was shot on October 31, 2020 on Wrightsville Avenue, after Jackson fired a shot during an argument stemming from a car accident between him and another driver.

Baron was not a part of the crash, instead, she and a group of friends were leaving a party when they witnessed the argument between those involved in the crash and tried to step in and help.

Once Baron was shot, Jackson drove off but was later arrested.

Jackson was sentenced to between 20 and 25 years in prison for the murder charge. For discharging a firearm, he received an additional 16-29 month sentence.