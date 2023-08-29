Man pleads guilty to three counts of Felony Death by Impaired Boating

Matthew Edward Ferster (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has pleaded guilty to three counts of Felony Death by Impaired Boating.

Matthew Ferster is set to be sentenced on September 8th.

Police say Garret Smith, his girlfriend Megan Lynn and Jennifer Hayes were on a boat with friends on the Waccamaw River when their boat crashed into another one near Pireway in 2020.

All three people died in the crash.

Ferster was driving the other boat involved in the wreck.