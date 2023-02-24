Man pleads to manslaughter in Ann Street shooting

William Slater (Photo: NHSO)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man will spend at least 6 years in prison for shooting and killing a man following a block party.

William Slater pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter on Tuesday for the shooting.

On July 11 of 2020, Wilmington Police responded to a person who had been shot at 1017 Ann Street. Officers learned that there had been a block party in that area approximately 30 minutes before the shooting where Slater and the victim, Michael Carr, had argued.

A ShotSpotter notification on Gore’s Row was detected, and a shell casing found in road in front of 204 Gores Row matched a gun linked to Slater.

A witness stated that before dying, Carr said Slater had shot him, but only identified Slater by a nickname.

After the shooting Slater fled to Georgetown, SC. He was later arrested in that state and was extradited to New Hanover County.