Man pulled from ocean in North Topsail Beach, pronounced dead on scene

Crews are seen surrounding a man pulled from the water (Photo: Hunt R Hendrick Jr.)

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A man has died after being pulled from the water in North Topsail Beach.

According to the North Topsail Beach Police Department, a call came in around 12:30 pm for an unresponsive body spotted face down in the water around the 4000 block of Island Drive.

Police say bystanders pulled the person from the water and performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.

First responders continued lifesaving measures for another half hour until the person was pronounced dead.

Police are not releasing the name of the person until next of kin can be notified, but say it is a male in his early 40s.

The victim was from out of town and renting a place at the beach, according to police.

The body is being sent to the medical examiner to determine a cause of death.