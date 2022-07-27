Man recently released from prison after 2015 rape charge arrested for alleged sexual assault

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On June 10th, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division arrested Matthew Alexander Stull for 2nd degree rape.

Stull, who was arrested in 2015 for 2nd degree rape, was recently release from prison.

Stull is charged for sexually assaulting a woman he met in May.

This charge violated his probation and Stull has been shipped back to prison awaiting his trial for this assault.