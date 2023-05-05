Man reportedly tries to kick in door of NC Governor Roy Cooper’s home

Man reportedly tries to kick in door of NC Governor Roy Cooper's home (Photo: MGN/Pexels)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — North Carolina’s first lady, Kristin Cooper revealed that a drunken man recently tried to kick in the door of the private home she shares with Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper posted on a neighborhood listserv that the incident happened late last month about 3 a.m. at the Coopers’ Forest Park residence.

She wrote that she’s “personally sick of these people roaming the streets” and disrupting neighbors after the bars close in Glenwood South.

The first lady wrote that it appeared to be a man just having “fun.” She said the man had no criminal record and did not appear to know whose house it was.

“People who live in Forest Park have reported an uptick of ring and runs and other similar disruptive behavior when bars on Glenwood South close and patrons return to cars parked in the neighborhood, including someone banging on the door of the private home of the Coopers the other night,” said Jordan Monaghan, Deputy Communications Director for the governor’s office.

Monaghan said no damage occurred and no arrests were made.