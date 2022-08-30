Man rides down river in giant pumpkin, breaks record

Duane Hansen broke record in pumpkin on August 27, 20222 (Photo: Reuters/ Duane Hansen)

BELLVUE, NE (CBS) — A man in Nebraska broke a record after riding nearly 40 miles down a river in a massive pumpkin he grew in his garden.

Nebraska resident Duane Hansen spent years growing in his garden the 846-pound pumpkin he named ‘Berta’ to set a record for riding 38 miles it down river.

In photos and video posted to social media, Hansen can be seen paddling down the Missouri River in the giant hollowed out pumpkin, breaking the Guinness World Record for riding more than 25.5 miles in a pumpkin on August 27.

“I went 38 miles down the river without standing up in that pumpkin, and my knees still hurt,” said Hansen. “But, I probably wouldn’t try this again. And if somebody breaks this record, I will like, bow down to them because they are tough.”

Duane, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday, started his journey in the pumpkin he calls ‘Berta’ at 7.30 am and arrived at 6.30 pm in Nebraska City.

“I was lucky, I only got hung up a couple times, but I had some pretty close calls,” said Hansen. “I was nowhere near 100% that I could do this. I’ve never been in a pumpkin going down the river. I can’t say it’s easy.”