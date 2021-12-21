Man seen in video nude on boat in Wrightsville Beach faces more charges

Jason Jarvis (Photo: NHSO)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The man caught on camera standing on a boat nude in front of popular restaurants in Wrightsville Beach now faces more charges.

Jason Daniel Jarvis, 40, was first arrested on Thursday for indecent exposure. On Monday, he was back in the New Hanover County jail charged with breaking and entering a watercraft and injury to personal property.

Last week, a video surfaced on social media showing a naked man standing on the bow of a boat docked near the Fish House Grill in Wrightsville Beach. The man appears to be stretching in the clip. Police confirm that the man in the video was Jarvis and that the boat he was on was not his.

On Tuesday, the District Attorney’s Office says Jarvis was set to appear in court on the new charges but did not because “he urinated at or in front of the jail deputies” prior to the first appearance.

Judge Corpening ordered a mental health assessment and kept Jarvis’ bond at $2,500 secured.

The next court date is January 6.