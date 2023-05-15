Man sentenced for role in 2015 murder case

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 26-year-old Wilmington man has learned his fate for his involvement in a 2015 homicide and assault.

Cashaun Harvin will spend at least 12 years in prison.

Harvin pled guilty to Second-Degree Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Harvin and co-defendant Tyler Greenfield fatally shot Robert Scott in February of 2015, and wounded another woman.

Harvin also pled guilty to Assault on a Government Official. That carries a 60-day sentence, which will start after the murder sentence ends.