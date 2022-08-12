Man sentenced in deadly Brunswick County crash

Jason McCoy (Photo: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The driver who crashed into a tree, killing his passenger, will spend at least seven years in prison for the crime.

On Thursday, a Brunswick County jury convicted Jason McCoy, 28, for Felony Death by Motor Vehicle and Driving While License Revoked.

McCoy was driving on Royal Oak Road near Shallotte in April of 2020, when he ran off the road, overcorrected, and crashed into a tree, throwing his passenger, Carter Milligan, from the vehicle.

Milligan died at the scene.

Blood tests confirm McCoy was under the influence of cocaine and marijuana at the time. An investigation also confirmed McCoy was the driver of the vehicle.

Judge Clinton Rowe sentenced McCoy to 73-100 months in prison.