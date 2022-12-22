Man sentenced to life in prison for killing Columbus County Deputy being considered for parole

Michael T. Brown is up for parole (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who was originally sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing a cop is being considered for parole.

According to documents, Michael T. Brown and a friend, Aquino Williams, called in a fake breaking and entering report with the intent of luring a cop to kill them.

Corporal Hinson responded to the area. When he arrived, Brown and Williams approached the patrol car. When Hinson rolled down his window, Williams shot him in the face three times, killing him.

The incident took place on June 18, 1991 along Mill Pond Road.

The state’s current sentencing law eliminated parole for crimes committed after September 30, 1994. But the state’s “post-release supervision and parole commission” has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced before that.