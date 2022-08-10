Man sentenced to over 30 years in prison for impregnating a child

(Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who police say sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl for a period of four years will spend the next 30+ years behind bars.

Police say now 29-year-old Cory Scott Ross committed the crimes while he lived with the victim and her mother in both Pender and New Hanover Counties.

In July 2020, the 12-year-old victim told her mom she was having stomach pain. She took the child to a doctor’s office in Hampstead and confirmed she was pregnant.

Cory Scott Ross pled guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court this afternoon to multiple counts of statutory rape, statutory sex offense, incest, and taking indecent liberties with children.

Superior Court Judge G. Frank Jones sentenced Ross to 397-536 months in prison.

Upon his release, Ross must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

The victim was also granted a permanent no contact order against the defendant.