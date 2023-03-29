Man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to 2021 rape of teen

Sean Boston has been sentenced to prison for a 2021 rape (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been sentenced to prison for raping a teen in 2021.

31-year-old Sean Boston pled guilty to 2nd degree rape Wednesday in New Hanover County Superior Court following jury selection.

Boston sexually assaulted a teenage girl in his home in the Summer of 2021 while the victim’s mother was at work, according to a news release.

He was sentenced to at least six years (72-147 months) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Boston will have register as a sex offender for the rest of his life upon his release from prison.