Man stops in North Carolina during self-proclaimed “pickleball world record” attempt

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A man traveling throughout the United States to break a self-proclaimed “pickleball record” made a stop in Castle Hayne on Thursday.

Dean Matt, who is looking to break a self-proclaimed record of playing 48 games of pickleball in 48 states, in less than 48 days.

Matt, who is retired, is simply a lover of the game of pickleball. On Thursday, he was with members of the Cape Fear Pickleball Club and played a game.

At Northern Regional Park in Castle Hayne, Matt explains his journey so far and how many states have welcomed him with open arms.

“This is day number 25 of 26, I’ll be back home in Sarasota tomorrow. All the places we’ve been to have been a great welcoming, rolling out the red carpet. The convention and visitors’ bureaus in most of these towns have been very welcoming, helping put us together here and connecting us with the local pickleball community, said Matt.

Along the journey, many people have joined up with Matt in the different states. Matt didn’t even need 48 days to get his record, he will wrap up his 48 games in 48 states tomorrow in Florida, on day 26.