Man struck by lightning near Masonboro Island on Sunday

Masonboro Island (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a person was struck by lightning off the coast Sunday.

Witnesses reported it happened around 3:15 Sunday afternoon.

According to spokesman, the person was near Masonboro Island. The person was struck by lightning.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Police Department units were patrolling nearby and responded.

The person was pulled onto a boat and deputies started performing CPR. Deputies transported him to the Bradley Creek Marina where EMS took him to the hospital.