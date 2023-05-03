Man taken into custody after standoff, shooting at Wallace Walmart

Wallace Police respond to an armed robbery call on May 3, 2023 (Photo: Wallace Police Dept.)

WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — An armed robbery call led to a standoff lasting for several hours at the Walmart in Wallace early Wednesday morning.

It began around 2:15 am, when Wallace Police received a call about an armed robbery near the loading docks of Walmart.

Wallace Police say they saw a man sitting in the driver seat of a delivery truck. The man placed a gun under his chin and allegedly told the officers, “Either you’re going to shoot me or I’m going to shoot myself.”

Police say they called for assistance from Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, NC Highway Patrol, Duplin EMS, Pender Fire and EMS, and the NC SBI.

After four hours of negotiations, the man allegedly turned his rifle toward law enforcement. Shots were fired and the suspect was taken into custody.

He was then transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluation. Charges on the suspect are forthcoming.

No officers were hurt.

Police say more information, including the suspect’s name, will be released soon.