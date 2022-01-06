Man taken to NHRMC after December shooting has died

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has died following a shooting on December 29.

The 21-year-old was driven to New Hanover Regional Medical Center after the shooting. After an investigation, police determined that the shooting took place in an area along Harbor and Flint Drive. Police say this is an isolated incident.

WPD is asking residents who live in that area, or anyone with information, to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.

Police are not yet releasing the victim’s name until family is notified.