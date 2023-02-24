Man threatening to harm himself and deputies taken into custody in Shallotte

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has opened up traffic in the south end of Shallotte after taking a man into custody late Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says they responded to a man in a vehicle with a weapon who was threatening to harm himself and law enforcement.

Negotiators and deputies were able to take the man into custody with anyone getting hurt.

“We are grateful to the community for their patience as we responded to this incident,” the sheriff’s office said. A police spokeswoman also gives credit to negotiators who were able to talk the man into giving up without incident.

A little before 4:00 pm, the sheriff’s office had asked everyone to avoid the south end of Shallotte ‘due to ongoing law enforcement operation and investigation’.

The Shallotte Police Department had asked residents to avoid the area of East Coast Ln and Wildwood Village entrance.