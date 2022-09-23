Man transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after second Wilmington shooting

A second shooting took place Friday afternoon after a morning shooting in Wilmington (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another shooting has been reported in Wilmington.

The first shooting of the day took place Friday morning around 9:15 am in the 200 block of S. 13th St. and Ann St.

Another shooting occurred a few hours later just after 3:00 pm in the 1200 block of Buckingham Avenue.

Officers located an 18-year-old male victim who they say was suffering from a gunshot wound with life-threatening injuries.

Wilmington Police provided emergency life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

He was taken to Novant Health NHRMC by paramedics.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the WPD at 910-343-3609. The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app.