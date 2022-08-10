Man trapped beneath smoking lawn mower rescued in central NC

(Photo: Piqsels / MGN)

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WTVD) — Eli Shipman felt goosebumps rise on his body as he recalled witnessing a man finally regaining his breath after Shipman helped lift a lawn mower that had turned over and trapped the man underneath near Zebulon.

“It was just a very rewarding feeling to be able to be a part of that and help him and have God have me there at the right time,” Shipman said.

Thanks to the help of Shipman, other bystanders, neighbors and rescue workers, the man was freed from underneath the lawn mower and taken to the hospital for treatment.

