Man unknowingly buys former plantation house where his ancestors were enslaved
(CBS NEWS) — An Air Force veteran recently purchased a property in Virginia without knowing the history it held.
56-year-old Fred Miller was looking to buy a home in his hometown for his large extended family’s frequent get-togethers.
He had never heard the name Sharswood, and yet this old house would lead him on a journey of discovery, with surprises and revelations that seem both impossible and inevitable all at once.