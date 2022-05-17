Man who impersonated police officer convicted in Brunswick County

Eric Cinotti (Photo: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Eric Andrew Cinotti, the man who was arrested for impersonating a Navassa police officer in 2021, has been convicted in a Brunswick County Court.

According to Chris Thomas with the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office, Cinotti, 46, entered an Alford Plea on May 6. He was found guilty on two felony counts of Operating a Vehicle with Blue Lights, and one felony count of Operating a Vehicle With Blue Lights Causing Others to Yield.

The Alford Plea means Cinotti is found guilty, although he maintains his innocence.

He was initially arrested on July 23, 2021 by detectives with the Leland Police Department and charged with one count of felony Impersonation of a Law Enforcement Officer. In September he was indicted on eight total criminal charges.

On July 21, Cinotti arrived on the scene of a medical call and represented himself as a law enforcement officer with the Town of Navassa.

Police say Cinotti was wearing a black ballistic vest with the word “police” written on the front and a Navassa Police Department metal badge that read “Detective” pinned to the vest. He was also openly carrying a black semi-automatic handgun on his right hip and had a police radio.

As part of the plea, Cinotti will be placed on supervised probation for 18 months. He cannot travel out of state without permission, and as a convicted felon he cannot possess a firearm or ammunition.