Man who police say threw Molotov cocktails at police cars shot and killed by officers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Officers shot and killed a man who they said threw Molotov cocktails at police cars at the Raleigh Police Southeast District Headquarters.

It all started around 1:30 p.m. when an officer spotted a man in the police station parking lot setting multiple cars on fire. That officer immediately called for backup.

When backup arrived, police said the man still refused to stop. In fact, he threw one Molotov cocktail at a nearby officer. That’s when police opened fire, shooting the man multiple times.

Read more here.