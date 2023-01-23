Man who rested feet on desk in Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6 found guilty on 8 counts

Richard Barnett has pled guilty for involvement in the January 6, 2020 insurrection (Photo: Washington County Sheriff’s Office / MGN)

(CNN) — An Arkansas man who was infamously photographed putting his feet on a desk inside then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the January 6, 2021, insurrection was found guilty on eight counts by a Washington, DC, jury Monday.

Richard Barnett, also known as “Bigo,” was charged with eight federal crimes relating to his actions at the US Capitol that day, including entering and remaining in a restricted area with a deadly or dangerous weapon and obstructing an official proceeding.

During the trial, Barnett testified he was pushed into the Capitol during the riot and was looking for a place to use the restroom inside the building, admiring all the artwork along the way.

“I wasn’t part of that protest, I was pushed in,” Barnett said during his testimony, where he described himself as “hyper.”

According to court documents, Barnett had a stun gun tucked in his pants when he was inside Pelosi’s office. Barnett said during the trial that he believed it no longer worked because it was washed in the shower.

On January 6, Barnett was recorded saying he didn’t steal an envelope he had taken from inside the Capitol, adding that he wrote Pelosi a note calling her a “b***h,” according to court documents.

“I did not steal it,” Barnett said in the video. “I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f**king see so I figured I am in her office. I got blood on her office. I put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f**king worth it. And I left her a note on her desk that says ‘Nancy, Bigo was here, you b***h.’”