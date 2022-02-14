Man, woman facing several charges, including attempted murder after incidents in Brunswick and Columbus counties

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– Two people are facing a list of charges after committing crimes in two counties over a 24 hour period. The pair began their spree in Brunswick County on the morning of February 10. According to Navassa police, 30-year-old Brandy Marie Cowart and 24-year-old Rodney Fidel McGill allegedly robbed and shot a man in Navassa around 10:45am and took off. The victim was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The next incident happened early Friday morning just before 1am. The two led deputies in Columbus County on a chase after failing to stop at a checking station at Sam Potts Hwy. and Honey Hill Rd. The chase ended on Thurman Rd., when McGill and Cowart got out of the vehicle and ran off. The vehicle was left in drive when they got out, causing it to roll into a carport and fence.

Deputies quickly caught up with the duo; Cowart was caught after falling into a water-filled ditch. McGill was caught in a wooded area nearby.

McGill is charged with Attempt First Degree Murder, Robbery with Dangerous Weapon, Flee Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving to Endanger, Resisting Public Officer and Misdemeanor Possession Controlled Substance. He is being held under a combined $1,011,000 bond.

Cowart is charged with Attempt First Degree Murder, Robbery with Dangerous Weapon, Aid and Abet Felony Flee to Elude and Resisting Public Officer. She is being held under a combined $1,255,000 bond.