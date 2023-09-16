Man, woman plead guilty to Wilmington murder in 2020

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A man and a woman pled guilty to second degree murder for their role in the death of a Wilmington man in 2020.

Jahmear Richardson, 18, and Rebecca Phillips, 28, were sentenced this week for the murder of 26-year-old Tywan Parsley, who was shot and killed on the front porch of his home on Dec. 30, 2020.

Phillips was sentenced to 126-164 months in prison; Richardson was sentenced 94-125 months. The pair pleaded guilty in the New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday.

On Dec. 30, 2020, Wilmington Police officers were called to 1024 South 13th St. near the corner of 13th and Meares around 3 a.m. They found a man dead, presumably from a gunshot wound. He was later identified as 26-year-old Tywan Shaquille Parsley.

Detectives were quickly able to identify Richardson and Phillips as suspects thanks to information provided by a cooperating witness to the crime. Officers got a search warrant for Phillips’ house and found the two murder weapons wrapped in a child’s blanket and hidden in the attic. Crime Scene Investigators found 8 shell casings from two guns.

Parsley was shot at least five times; he was pronounced dead at the scene. His family was inside the home at the time; they heard the gunfire and attempted to perform CPR while they waited for officers to arrive.

Parsley’s family described him as a loving son and husband who is missed every day by his loved ones.

“This family experienced a tragedy on the doorstep of their home just 5 days after Christmas,” said Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Z. Donaldson. “Tywan’s family will spend every holiday season reminded of the life and love that Richardson and Phillips took from them. I hope his family finds some comfort in knowing that Richardson and Phillips are being held accountable for their crimes.”