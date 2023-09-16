Man, woman plead guilty to Wilmington murder in 2020

WWAY News,
Gavel (Photo: U.S. Air Force)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)  – A man and a woman pled guilty to second degree murder for their role in the death of a Wilmington man in 2020.

Jahmear Richardson, 18, and Rebecca Phillips, 28, were sentenced this week for the murder of 26-year-old Tywan Parsley, who was shot and killed on the front porch of his home on Dec. 30, 2020.

Phillips was sentenced to 126-164 months in prison; Richardson was sentenced 94-125 months. The pair pleaded guilty in the New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday.

Phillips Mugshot

Rebecca Phillips pled guilty to second degree murder (Photo: WPD)

On Dec. 30, 2020, Wilmington Police officers were called to 1024 South 13th St. near the corner of 13th and Meares around 3 a.m. They found a man dead, presumably from a gunshot wound. He was later identified as 26-year-old Tywan Shaquille Parsley.

Detectives were quickly able to identify Richardson and Phillips as suspects thanks to information provided by a cooperating witness to the crime. Officers got a search warrant for Phillips’ house and found the two murder weapons wrapped in a child’s blanket and hidden in the attic. Crime Scene Investigators found 8 shell casings from two guns.

Parsley was shot at least five times; he was pronounced dead at the scene. His family was inside the home at the time; they heard the gunfire and attempted to perform CPR while they waited for officers to arrive.

Richardson Mugshot

Jahmear Richardson pled guilty to second degree murder (Photo: WPD)

Parsley’s family described him as a loving son and husband who is missed every day by his loved ones.

“This family experienced a tragedy on the doorstep of their home just 5 days after Christmas,” said Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Z. Donaldson. “Tywan’s family will spend every holiday season reminded of the life and love that Richardson and Phillips took from them. I hope his family finds some comfort in knowing that Richardson and Phillips are being held accountable for their crimes.”

Categories: Local, New Hanover, News, Top Stories
Tags: , , , , ,

This content provided by:

Related

Recipe Concepts