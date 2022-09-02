Mannheim Steamroller adds second Wilson Center Performance

Best-selling Christmas artist of all time adds a matinee for Port City fans to enjoy.

Mannheim Steamroller Adds Second Wilson Center Performance (Photo: The Wilson Center/MagicSpace)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Due to popular demand, the Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College is thrilled to announce a second performance of holiday favorite Mannheim Steamroller Christmas on November 28th, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.

This matinee is in addition to the 7:30 p.m. performance that went on sale in late July.

Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will celebrate over 35 Years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest-running concert tour in the entertainment industry.

This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting.

Davis will direct and co-produce tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

Tickets will be available online at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2nd, 2022.

Please note that this is anticipated to be a full-capacity event and will adhere to all local and state guidelines at the time of the show.

Tickets may be purchased online by clicking here or by contacting the Ticket Central box office.

Ticket Central is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday only.

Ticket Central may be reached by telephone at 910.362.7999; questions may also be directed to tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com.